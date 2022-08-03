Officers from South Yorkshire Police are out in force today (Wednesday 3 August) as part of the latest pre-planned operation to tackle criminal behaviour across the city.

Operation Duxford is back for the second time in 2022, with around 300 officers out in force across the district, acting as a united front against crime in our city, and providing reassurance to law-abiding citizens that we are cracking down on criminal behaviour.

Hundreds of police officers are on the streets of Sheffield today for Operation Duxford

While the fundamental principles behind Operation Duxford remain the same, this one will focus on tackling neighbourhood crime specifically.

Local neighbourhood policing teams in each area will be delivering increased high-visibility activity including patrols and engagement.

It will be an opportunity to show that as a force we are prioritising tackling neighbourhood crime, and show our united strength against tackling issues within our neighbourhoods. It will also help to show that we are listening to people, and we are supporting the communities who are experiencing issues with neighbourhood crime.

Sheffield Chief Inspector for Neighbourhoods, Sarah Gilmour, said: “You will see an increased police presence across the city today as teams from across the force come together to tackle the issues which we know matter most to our communities.

“This operation brings together our neighbourhood policing teams and our crime investigation teams. It also sees them working alongside specialist units including mounted officers, the dog handling division and roads policing group, with the collective aim of showing law-abiding citizens that we take their concerns seriously and we are listening to what is happening in their neighbourhood.

“For this Duxford in particular, we are focussing on criminality within our neighbourhoods and disrupting that to make Sheffield a happier, safer place to live and work for all those in the communities we serve.