11 streets in Sheffield where cannabis factories have been uncovered by police in recent months

South Yorkshire Police have been working hard to rid the streets of the Class B drug, carrying out numerous raids and operations.
In some instances, details of the illegal factories have been revealed through cases heard at Sheffield Crown Court, as those involved with the cannabis grow are brought to justice.
While in other cases, the force has exposed the location of the factory following pro-active police work.
Hundreds have cannabis plants have been seized, and several people have been jailed, as a result of the cannabis factory discoveries.
1. Elmham Road, Darnall
Sheffield Crown Court heard via a remote video hearing on July 12 how 41-year-old defendant Van Dinh was discovered by police with 268 cannabis plants in five different rooms in a property on Elmham Road, at Darnall, Sheffield. Vietnamese-speaking Dinh, who has previously served a custodial sentence after he was convicted of producing cannabis in 2019, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug following the police raid in June.
Judge Graham Robinson jailed Dinh, formerly of Elmham Road, Sheffield for 30 months.
2. Manchester Road, Stocksbridge
Earlier this month, Officers from North West NPT broke into a former Jack Fulton food shop on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge and found two rooms full of plants on the top floor - one for growing and one for drying. The 'large-scale cannabis factory' appeared to have been planned as a long-term facility, said police. In a statement, an officer apologised to ‘legitimate businesses, staff, and shoppers’ on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, due to the noise and disruption.
3. Arbourthorne Road, Arbourthorne
Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 22 how Albanian national Emanuel Marku, aged 22, was found in the attic of a property on Arbourthorne Road, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, where police had discovered 109 cannabis plants during a raid.
Nicola Quinney, prosecuting, said police executed a search warrant at the property on February 22 and discovered a cannabis grow across five rooms including 109 plants and found Marku hiding in the attic.
Ms Quinney said Marku claimed he was put to work growing cannabis after he arrived in the UK hidden in a lorry.
Marku, of Arbourthorne Road, at Arbourthorne, Sheffield, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis after the raid and was jailed for 15 months.
4. Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave
In Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave police found 50 cannabis plants being grown in two rooms in May this year. Those behind the drug den had tampered with the electricity supply to bypass the meter which records usage.
Bare wires could also be seen, putting the property and neighbouring homes at risk of a fire.
The North East Sheffield Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Today we have decided to highlight the dangers of cannabis cultivation.
“The vast majority of properties used to cultivate cannabis have had the electricity bypassed, not only contributing to the rise in already sky high energy prices but also putting neighbouring properties and people at serious fire risk."
