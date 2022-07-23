11 streets in Sheffield where cannabis factories have been uncovered by police in recent months

4. Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave

In Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave police found 50 cannabis plants being grown in two rooms in May this year. Those behind the drug den had tampered with the electricity supply to bypass the meter which records usage. Bare wires could also be seen, putting the property and neighbouring homes at risk of a fire. The North East Sheffield Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Today we have decided to highlight the dangers of cannabis cultivation. “The vast majority of properties used to cultivate cannabis have had the electricity bypassed, not only contributing to the rise in already sky high energy prices but also putting neighbouring properties and people at serious fire risk."

Photo: Google