Police cordon in place on Sheffield area street after reports of shooting
A police cordon is in place on a Killamarsh street this morning after reports of a shooting in the town.
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 10:03 am
Updated
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 10:43 am
Officers are currently in attendance on Norwood Crescent.
A woman, who did not want to be identified, said: "Someone was shot late last night.
"It's very unusual as it's normally a very quiet neighbourhood."
A man, who also did not wish to be named, said: "It happened at about 10.30pm.
"I heard three shots.
"The police came to speak to me at 1.30am but I've not heard anything else."
Police are yet to provide information about the incident.
