Police cordon in place on Sheffield area street after reports of shooting

Officers are currently in attendance on Norwood Crescent.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said: "Someone was shot late last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's very unusual as it's normally a very quiet neighbourhood."

A man, who also did not wish to be named, said: "It happened at about 10.30pm.

"I heard three shots.

"The police came to speak to me at 1.30am but I've not heard anything else."

Police on Norwood Crescent in Killamarsh.

Police are yet to provide information about the incident.

Keep checking back for updates.

Police on Norwood Crescent in Killamarsh.