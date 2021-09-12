Tragedy as woman dies after collision in Sheffield

The woman, in her 80s, had been taken to hospital following the collision on Harborough Avenue, in Manor, and police said this afternoon, Sunday, September 12, she had died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

She was a passenger in a grey Volkswagen Passat which was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf on Thursday, September 9, at around 11.50am.

The woman, in her 80s, has sadly died following a collision in Sheffield

Two other people were also taken to hospital following the crash.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed what happened or who believes they saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

You can report information by calling 101 or using South Yorkshire Police’s new online portal.

Any dash cam footage can be submitted via email to [email protected]