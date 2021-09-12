Five men arrested after 'high value' car stolen in Sheffield suburb
Police recovered a ‘high value’ car and arrested five men within an hour of it being stolen in Sheffield.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 9:36 pm
Officers described how the expensive vehicle had been taken during a burglary in the early hours of Sunday in Chapeltown.
They added: "Following a great piece of teamwork between our roads policing officers, dog handlers and dispatchers we were able to locate the vehicle and have five males under arrest as they left the area in another car, in less than an hour of the burglary taking place.”