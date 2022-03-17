Former security guard Peter Butterworth, who uses a mobility scooter, told The Star of the intimidation he fears around High Street in the city centre, and revealed he had even been threatened with a knife by a beggar on West Street.

Now cimmissioner Dr Alan Billings, says he will meet him to hear about the problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police and crime commissioner says he will meet disabled former security guard to discus concerns over antisocial behaviour in the town centre

Meanwhile, the officer in charge of policing the city centre has outlined action already being taken.

Inspector Danielle Spencer, from Sheffield Central neighbourhood policing team, said: “I fully understand the impact behaviour such as this can have on victims and those who spend time in our city centre. But I want to reassure residents that my team remains committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and work is ongoing.

“In November and December last year, we carried out an operation targeted at anti-social behaviour. Throughout this period, officers patrolled the city for an additional 860 hours, which resulted in an 11 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour compared to the same period in 2020. Feedback was positive, with people telling us the high visibility policing presence had a positive impact on local perceptions of safety and confidence in South Yorkshire Police.

She added officers regularly deployed Operation Sidewinder in the city centre, which sees the team patrolling with a passive drugs dog, adding it produced excellent results, with numerous arrests and drug seizures. It also acted as a deterrent to individuals who may be tempted to come into the city to commit crime and anti-social behaviour.

There is a dedicated Police Community Support Officer who works with those who are homeless or begging in the city centre and there is joint outreach work with Sheffield Council to help them off the streets.

She said: “Engaging and educating these individuals is crucial, but when this doesn’t succeed in changing behaviours then we do look towards enforcement instead.