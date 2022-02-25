Insp Danielle Spencer has been unveiled by South Yorkshire Police as the new boss of the city centre neighbourhood policing team – and says she is aware of concerns people have over crimes in the town centre.

She said: “I am delighted to be leading the team in Sheffield city centre as we continue work to address the issues which matter to our communities and businesses.

“I am acutely aware that some in the city centre feel police need to be doing more to tackle crime, particularly around burglary and the night time economy.

“My message today is – I hear you loud and clear. My team is determined to work hard to keep our communities safe and we are eager to continue listening to and engaging with the people who live in, work in and visit the city.

“You will continue to see our officers out and about on their usual regular patrols – don’t hesitate to stop them from a chat if you have any questions, comments or concerns. They are there for you.”

‘You will have my full commitment’ pledges Insp Danielle Spencer

She added: “I have no doubt that this role will be challenging, but it is a challenge I am prepared for and I can promise you will have my full commitment.”

Insp Spencer joins the Sheffield city centre neighbourhood policing team with two decades of policing experience under her belt - and she says she is eager to get stuck into her new role.Before moving to the Sheffield district in April 2020, she worked mainly in the South Yorkshire force’s Rotherham police district.

Most of her work in Rotherham was as a response officer, with shorter stints spent in safer neighbourhoods teams and in offender management.