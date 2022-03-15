Now the pensioner wants to see something happen to end anti-social behaviour in Sheffield city centre that he warns is intimidating him and others.

Peter, aged 70, who uses a mobility scooter to get around, spoke out after reading in The Star about shop workers in Sheffield city centre who say they are under siege from thieves and thugs and fear ‘someone is going to get stabbed’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furious Sheffield pensioner Peter Butterworth drove his mobility scooter at a beggar on West Street who threatened him with knife. Now he wants action to stop antisocial behaviour in Sheffield city centre

He said: “It’s terrible outside Boots and HMV in the town centre, and its bad on West Street.

“I’m sick of rough sleepers demanding money – people feel really intimidated about this but the police don’t seem to be able to stop it.

Call to act over antisocial behaviour in Sheffield city centre

“Two years ago, I was outside the Tesco on West Street, getting newspapers, I was confronted by a person who was intimidating and demanded money. I said I give to charity, and I was not going to give to him. He pulled a knife out. I drove my scooter straight at him.”

He said he rang police and gave a description. An officer came round but said he had left the area by the time they arrived.

Mr Butterworth, a retired security guard, who lives near Netherthorpe, said he and other disabled people had the same concerns.

He said he planned to invite the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioners, Dr Alan Billings, to come out with him on a walk from the tram stop near Ponds Forge to Sheffield Cathedral to see the extent of the abuse and intimidation disable people – and others – receive.

“People seem to appear every morning around Boots and HMV who are abusive to everyone,” he said.

“People talk about what needs to be done to improve Sheffield city centre and bring people back in. Do something about these people so that people feel less intimidated about coming into town.”

South Yorkshire Police and the office of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner have been approached for comment.