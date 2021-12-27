Former Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Ipswich Town star Dalian Atkinson died after Pc Benjamin Monk used excessive force in kicking the 48-year-old in the head at least twice and also used a Taser on him.

The footballer died in hospital after losing consciousness following his arrest near his childhood home in Telford, Shropshire in August 2016.

The letter, seen by the PA news agency, is from new head of the force Pippa Mills, who took over in September.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday footballer Dalian Atkinson - the chief constable of West Mercia police has now apologised to Dalian Atkinson's family for his killing by Pc Benjamin Monk, who repeatedly kicked him in the head and Tasered him in 2016

She wrote that, due to the European Convention on Human Rights, there was an “obligation” for her to write on behalf of the force to “acknowledge and accept” that Dalian’s human rights were breached.

Monk was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for eight years in June.

Jurors heard he fired a Taser three times, including a 33-second discharge, and left two bootlace prints on Atkinson's forehead.

Monk was dismissed the following week.

Ex-West Mercia Police constable Benjamin Monk, who was jailed for the manslaughter of of ex-Sheffield Wednesday footballer Dalian Atkinson - the chief constable of the police force has now apologised to Dalian Atkinson's family

The letter said: “A police uniform does not grant officers immunity to behave unlawfully or to abuse their powers.

“Ben Monk's conduct was in direct contradiction to the standards and behaviour of the policing service, and understandably undermined public confidence."

She added: “I am deeply sorry for the devastating impact the actions of a West Mercia officer has caused you and I extend my deepest condolences to you all, and Dalian's wider family and friends.”

Ms Mills recognised the incident was “devastating” for the family, adding: “I cannot imagine the immense pain you have felt and how the significant delays with the trial have also added to your burden of grief.

“You have demonstrated great strength and dignity throughout the past five years.”

The family's lawyer, Kate Maynard of Hickman and Rose solicitors, said the apology is “welcomed and overdue”.

“The chief constable's acknowledgement that a police uniform does not grant immunity is especially pertinent in a year that has seen other terrible examples of deadly police violence," she told PA.