Police called to firearms incident at Red Lion pub in Doncaster - two Sheffield men arrested

Officers were called to the Red Lion pub in High Street, town centre, on Saturday, April 30, at about 10.30pm.

They were responding to ‘reports of two men being seen in possession of a firearm out the front of the premises.’

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Upon attendance, the firearm was found to be an air weapon. Two men from Sheffield, one aged 28 and the other aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an air weapon or imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence.