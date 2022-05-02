Silver Street Doncaster: Police confirm serious assault probe as three men arrested

A man is in a critical condition following an alleged serious assault in Doncaster town centre.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 1:20 pm

Officers were called to Silver Street on Sunday at about 9.40pm ‘in response to an incident which took place following the ejection of a man from Vintage Rock Bar by members of the door staff.’

Read More

Read More
Reports Silver Street in Doncaster sealed off by police following incident

Police said the man was found to have sustained significant injuries in an incident which is believed to have taken place outside the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Grainy footage shows police officers at the scene.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers administered initial first aid at the scene and the victim was subsequently transported to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service where he remains in a critical condition.

"A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remain in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Officers would like to speak to anybody who may have been either inside or outside Vintage Rock Bar at the time who may be able to assist the investigation.

Police officers at the scene.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 875 of 1 May. CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.

"You can also pass information directly to the incident room using the public portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22A02-PO1

Pictures and video footage has since emerged from the scene which appears to show police officers tending to a man on the ground.

Police at the scene.
Silver Street in Doncaster.
PoliceDoncasterYorkshire Ambulance Service