Police called after ANOTHER flasher reported at popular Endcliffe Park, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024
Police have been called in after ANOTHER flasher was reported at a popular Sheffield park.

South Yorkshire Police say they were called out after the latest reported incident, at Endliffe Park, near Eccesall Road, early on the morning of November 29.

They said it was reported that a man exposed himself and ‘committed a sexual act’ in front of a 45-year-old woman in the park at 8am.

The man then allegedly ran away in the direction of Rustlings Road.

Police added in a statement: “We have released an E-fit image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a report of outraging public decency in Sheffield.”

Police have issued this efit. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
Police have issued this efit. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

The man is described as white, in his late 50s or early 60s, of average build, and with medium length white hair and a clean shaven face.

If you recognise the man from the efit or the description, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 164 of 29 November 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can pass on what you know anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.

Other reports of flashers at the park this year have included:

> A man shouting to two women while exposing himself at the side of the river in September.

> A man indecently exposing himself to a woman as she walked into the park from its Ruslings Road entrance in June.

> An incident of indecent exposure reported in April, 2024.

> An incident of indecent exposure reported in February this year.

