Police have been called in after ANOTHER flasher was reported at a popular Sheffield park.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police say they were called out after the latest reported incident, at Endliffe Park, near Eccesall Road, early on the morning of November 29.

They said it was reported that a man exposed himself and ‘committed a sexual act’ in front of a 45-year-old woman in the park at 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man then allegedly ran away in the direction of Rustlings Road.

Police added in a statement: “We have released an E-fit image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a report of outraging public decency in Sheffield.”

Police have issued this efit. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

The man is described as white, in his late 50s or early 60s, of average build, and with medium length white hair and a clean shaven face.

If you recognise the man from the efit or the description, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 164 of 29 November 2024 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively you can pass on what you know anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.

Other reports of flashers at the park this year have included:

> A man shouting to two women while exposing himself at the side of the river in September.

> A man indecently exposing himself to a woman as she walked into the park from its Ruslings Road entrance in June.

> An incident of indecent exposure reported in April, 2024.

> An incident of indecent exposure reported in February this year.