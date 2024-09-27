Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Council wants to find a business to move into one of the best known landmarks in a popular Sheffield park.

The East Entrance Lodge in Endcliffe Park, inside the park near Hunters Bar roundabout will be marketed by Sheffield Council after plans to seek an operator were given the green light.

The grade II-listed building, dating back to 1891, is currently used by park keepers to store equipment, but was until recently a residence.

In July, a council report stated the building was showing signs of deterioration, and the cost of repairs would be paid by the operator.

Gillian Daniels would like to see another cafe. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

But what do the people who use the park, near Ecclesall Road, want to see the building used for?

We went to the park to find out - and most of the people were in broad agreement on what they want to happen to the building.

Mum of four Gillian Daniels, of Hunters Bar, said: “I would be nice to have another little cafe, because there’s only the one here, and that gets very busy in the summer. It’s be a nice alternative and it’s a nice little area for people to sit.

She said she thought there was capacity for another cafe, which got very busy.

“Sometimes you wait in a very long queue if it’s a very nice day just for an ice cream,” she added.

Richard Bromec is keen to avoid the building deteriorating. Photo: David Kessen, National World | David Kessen

Richard Bronec, from Sharrow, said he would like to see something for the community. He said: “Obviously there’s a cafe further in the park, but something like that.

“Or maybe a multi-use space. Something to not leave the building to just go to wrack and ruin, which has happened to so many buildings like that.”

Jeremy Fry, of Ecclesall Road, said: “I think it would make a nice cafe - it’s ideally located for people walking out to the country or into town, and there’s an outdoor terrace where people can sit on those few sunny days that we have.”

Jeremy Fry things a restaurant would be a good use for the site. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Andrew Parkin, from Hunters Bar, said he thought the lodge was a beautiful building.

He said: “I would say the best thing to do with it would be for a business to take it over that could do some sort of hospitality with it, potentially, like a high end restaurant for the area, I appreciate that Ecclesall Road does have a lot of other restaurants, but I think something in the park.

“It’s got fantastic views, it’s in a brilliant location. A bistro, that could potentially serve alcohol as well maybe catering for evening meals so it doesn't have any detrimental effect on the cafe that;s in the park already.

Lauren Smith, from Bents Green, said she thought the the most obvious answer would be a cafe, but feared that would take away business from the cafe that’s already on the the other side of the park

She added: “Maybe something nice, like local art or something like that? Maybe a little gallery where local artists can put their work .

“There is the local art shop across the way, but it would be nice to have a gallery sense, rather than a shop. I think that would be quite nice.”