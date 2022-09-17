Police bust cannabis farm on busy Sheffield road
Two Crime Scene Investigation vans and police vehicles were seen outside a house in a Sheffield suburb.
Three officers were seen entering the premises on Staniforth Road, Darnall, at about 5pm on Friday.
An eye witness said the police were focusing on a house next to a jeweller's shop.
Earlier a police car driven by a lone officer left the scene.
The busy road was not closed or the scene taped off, the eye witness said.
South Yorkshire Police said it was a 'small cannabis set up'.