Three officers were seen entering the premises on Staniforth Road, Darnall, at about 5pm on Friday.

An eye witness said the police were focusing on a house next to a jeweller's shop.

Police vehicles on Staniforth Road, Darnall.

Earlier a police car driven by a lone officer left the scene.

The busy road was not closed or the scene taped off, the eye witness said.

South Yorkshire Police said it was a 'small cannabis set up'.