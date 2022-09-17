News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police bust cannabis farm on busy Sheffield road

Two Crime Scene Investigation vans and police vehicles were seen outside a house in a Sheffield suburb.

By David Walsh
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 3:17 pm

Three officers were seen entering the premises on Staniforth Road, Darnall, at about 5pm on Friday.

Read More

Read More
Famous Sheffield sandwich shop Lily's on Penistone Road facing 'impossible' elec...

An eye witness said the police were focusing on a house next to a jeweller's shop.

Police vehicles on Staniforth Road, Darnall.

Most Popular

Earlier a police car driven by a lone officer left the scene.

The busy road was not closed or the scene taped off, the eye witness said.

South Yorkshire Police said it was a 'small cannabis set up'.

NEWS: Man 'signs' £34,000 contract with one click

NEWS: Sheffield mum 'spiked' on afternoon out

​​​​​​​To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please