Police believe man shot in Barnsley street was 'targeted' by gunman
A man shot in a Barnsley street was ‘targeted’ by a gunman, police believe.
The 69-year-old was shot in his arm in Westfield Crescent, Thurnscoe, at 10.15pm yesterday.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody this morning.
POLICE: House damaged in early morning arson attack in SheffieldDetective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, crime manager for Barnsley, said: “While the investigation is in the early stages, we do believe it could have been a targeted attack.”LATEST: Schoolboy taken to hospital after being hit by car in RotherhamPolice officers remain in Thurnscoe this morning piecing together the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident 989 of June 19.