House damaged in early morning arson attack in Sheffield
A house was fire damaged in an early morning arson attack in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 11:06
Flames spread to a house in Gainsford Road, Darnall, after a nearby garage was torched.
Firefighters alerted to the blaze at 4.15am said the garage was engulfed in flames and the kitchen of a nearby house was damaged.
Three fire engines were deployed to the scene.
A police probe into the incident is under way.
No arrests have yet been made.