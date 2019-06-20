House damaged in early morning arson attack in Sheffield

A house was fire damaged in an early morning arson attack in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 11:06

Flames spread to a house in Gainsford Road, Darnall, after a nearby garage was torched.

CRIME: Fatal stabbing outside Sheffield cinema remains unsolved nine months on

Gainsford Road, Darnall

Firefighters alerted to the blaze at 4.15am said the garage was engulfed in flames and the kitchen of a nearby house was damaged.

Read More

Read More
Police probe into disappearance of World War Two tanks from South Yorkshire transport depot continues

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Three fire engines were deployed to the scene.

LATEST: Man dies after being punched in face in fight at Butlin's

A police probe into the incident is under way.

No arrests have yet been made.