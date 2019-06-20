A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the shooting, which detectives believe could have been a targeted attack.READ MORE: 'Pollen bomb' hits Sheffield causing misery for thousands of hay fever sufferersDetective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, crime manager for Barnsley, said: “Following immediate enquiries carried out last night and into this morning, we have now arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He currently remains in police custody. “Our officers will remain in the area today, to provide reassurance and carry out vital enquiries to piece together exactly what happened. “While the investigation is in the early stages, we do believe it could have been a targeted attack. “We will have extra officers in the area today and into the evening, please don’t hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns. They are there for your reassurance and to answer any concerns you may have. “Likewise, please speak to them if you have any information. You can also go to your local police station to speak to an officer.”