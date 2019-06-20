Man seriously injured in shooting in Barnsley
A man is in hospital this morning after he was blasted in his arm in a shooting in Barnsley.
The 69-year-old was shot during an incident in Westfield Crescent, Thurnscoe, at 10.15pm yesterday.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and remains there today.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the shooting, which detectives believe could have been a targeted attack.READ MORE: 'Pollen bomb' hits Sheffield causing misery for thousands of hay fever sufferersDetective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, crime manager for Barnsley, said: “Following immediate enquiries carried out last night and into this morning, we have now arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He currently remains in police custody. “Our officers will remain in the area today, to provide reassurance and carry out vital enquiries to piece together exactly what happened. “While the investigation is in the early stages, we do believe it could have been a targeted attack. “We will have extra officers in the area today and into the evening, please don’t hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns. They are there for your reassurance and to answer any concerns you may have. “Likewise, please speak to them if you have any information. You can also go to your local police station to speak to an officer.”
Information can also be passed on by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident 989 of June 19.