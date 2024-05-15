Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“This could have been a different story with a very different outcome.”

Police officers in Sheffield are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was stabbed and gunshots were fired in the Batemoor area of the city.

On Monday (May 13) at 11.20pm, the ambulance service reported a stabbing to police on White Thorn View.

When officers attended they found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

It is reported that a woman suffered a stab wound amid an altercation with a group of men, and then the shots were fired.

A woman remains in hospital with a stab wound after an incident in White Thorns View in Sheffield. Photo: Google

The woman, 41, was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with a knife wound, which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A scene was put in place on White Thorn View while officers conducted their work. This has since been removed.

A number of enquiries are being carried out, and police are urging anyone with information to get in touch immediately.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the Armed Crime Team, and the senior investigator officer on this case, said: "Fortunately, no one sustained life-threatening injuries or was harmed following the firearms discharge. This could have been a different story with a very different outcome.

A police helicopter was sent to Batemoor, Sheffield to search for a suspect after the incident. Photo: Dean Atkins

"Gun crime has no place here in South Yorkshire - we won't tolerate it. If you do have information that can help us in our investigation, we are urging you to come forward.

"We understand that not everyone likes to talk to the police, so you can also report anything anonymously through Crimestoppers UK. Everything reported through there is kept confidential and you won't be identified."

Officers will be conducting a series of high visible patrols in and around the area this week, and welcome anyone with questions or concerns to talk to them.

Anyone with information about this incident can get in touch by contacting them on 101 or submitting information online here, quoting incident number 1209 of May 13, 2024.