Police continuing investigation into major incident in Batemoor, Sheffield

Police have described the injuries suffered by a woman in an incident involving a gunshot on a Sheffield estate.

The woman was taken to hospital after reports of a shooting on Monday night, with a South Yorkshire Police armed response unit sent to the area as well as a police helicopter.

Police said a woman suffered injuries and was taken to hospital with ‘injuries consistent with a knife wound’.

The force said today: “The woman with injuries consistent with a knife wound, remains in hospital at this time, her injuries are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.”

An update with more details about the ongoing investigation is expected later today.

Part of the estate remained taped off for much of yesterday while officers carried out their investigations.

Police said in a statement yesterday morning: “We were called yesterday (Monday 13 May) at 11.20pm to reports of a firearms discharge in the Batemoor area of Sheffield.

“Officers including our armed response officers and the National Police Air Service attended and a scene is currently in place on White Thorn View while officers conduct their work.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1209 of 13 May 2024.”

The police helicopter was drafted in to search for a suspect after the incident was reported.