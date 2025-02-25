Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have explained why the police aeroplane was circling over the south east of the city last night.

South Yorkshire Police called for the aircraft, which is operated out of East Midlands Airport by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), to help the force at just after 6pm yesterday.

The National Police Air Service sent an aeroplane to Sheffield last night

NPAS has revealed that it was brought in to help with the search for a stolen car and that officers ended up arresting a man on suspicion of robbery, in Frecheville.

The aeroplane was spotted by residents all across the south east of the city as its crew looked for the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said the aircraft had been called in while the force was helping officers from Derbyshire tracking a car, which was believed to contain a wanted man accused of burglary and robbery.

SYP told The Star: “The driver of the vehicle, a black MG ZS, failed to stop for officers.

“A pursuit commenced resulting in the vehicle stopping on Hopedale Road, in Sheffield.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.”

The NPAS told The Star: “At 6.12pm on Monday, February 24, 2025, a police aeroplane crew was deployed to the Birley area of Sheffield to assist South Yorkshire Police in the search for a suspected stolen vehicle.

“A vehicle was located by the crew and officers on the ground were directed to it.”

The said the aircraft was in the air on the mission for 13 minutes.

