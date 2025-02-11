Police aeroplane Killamarsh: Police aeroplane spotted circling village near Sheffield, and here's why
Derbyshire Police called the National Police Air Service on Sunday afternoon, after officers saw what they believed to be a ‘suspicious’ vehicle.
A crew went sent to the scene in the service’s fixed wing aeroplane, based in the East Midlands.
The aircraft was seen by thousands of residents in North Derbyshire and South East Sheffield, as it circled in the skies in the area.
Derbyshire Police issued a statement today explaining why the aircraft had been called.
They said: “Derbyshire officers were in search of a suspicious vehicle in the Killamarsh area just after 12.50pm on Sunday, February 9.
“Officers were assisted by NPAS, but on this occasion did not locate the vehicle.”
The police air service said their aeroplane was in the air looking for the car for 23 minutes.