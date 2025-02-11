A police spotter plane was sent to carry out a search around Killamarsh, near Sheffield, over police concerns about a car.

Derbyshire Police called the National Police Air Service on Sunday afternoon, after officers saw what they believed to be a ‘suspicious’ vehicle.

A crew went sent to the scene in the service’s fixed wing aeroplane, based in the East Midlands.

The National Police Air Service sent an aeroplane to Killamarsh to help Derbyshire Police | National World

The aircraft was seen by thousands of residents in North Derbyshire and South East Sheffield, as it circled in the skies in the area.

Derbyshire Police issued a statement today explaining why the aircraft had been called.

They said: “Derbyshire officers were in search of a suspicious vehicle in the Killamarsh area just after 12.50pm on Sunday, February 9.

“Officers were assisted by NPAS, but on this occasion did not locate the vehicle.”

The police air service said their aeroplane was in the air looking for the car for 23 minutes.