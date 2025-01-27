Police aeroplane Barnsley: Police explain why aircraft was circling over Hoyland, Barnsley
The National Police Air Service sent their fixed wing aeroplane to the county to assist South Yorkshire Police this afternoon.
The aircraft was seen flying over homes in Sheffield and Barnsley, after being sent from its base at East Midlands Airport.
It was then seen circling over fields between High Hoyland and Clayton West, in Barnsley, with the edge of its circling taking it over roads including Bank End Lane and Upper Field Lane.
The National Police Air Service have now confirmed why they were on the scene, and revealed they were trying to help officers track down a vulnerable person.
The service told the Star: “At 2.50pm today (Monday, January 27, 2025), a police aeroplane crew was deployed to the Barnsley area to assist South Yorkshire Police in the search for a vulnerable person.
“The crew assisted officers on the ground in locating him.”
They added they were in the area for 20 minutes.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident was a concern for safety of a man at 1.37pm yesterday at Bank End Lane in Barnsley,
