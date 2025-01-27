Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have revealed why the force’s spotter plane was seen over South Yorkshire this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Police Air Service sent their fixed wing aeroplane to the county to assist South Yorkshire Police this afternoon.

The aircraft was seen flying over homes in Sheffield and Barnsley, after being sent from its base at East Midlands Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then seen circling over fields between High Hoyland and Clayton West, in Barnsley, with the edge of its circling taking it over roads including Bank End Lane and Upper Field Lane.

The National Police Air Service have now confirmed why they were on the scene, and revealed they were trying to help officers track down a vulnerable person.

The service told the Star: “At 2.50pm today (Monday, January 27, 2025), a police aeroplane crew was deployed to the Barnsley area to assist South Yorkshire Police in the search for a vulnerable person.

“The crew assisted officers on the ground in locating him.”

They added they were in the area for 20 minutes.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident was a concern for safety of a man at 1.37pm yesterday at Bank End Lane in Barnsley,