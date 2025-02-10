Emergency services have revealed why the police helicopter was called out over Sheffield in the early hours of Friday.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Police Air Service chopper was out for over half an hour after having been drafted into the city’s skies by South Yorkshire Police in the night.

Now police have told how it was helping them pursue a car, with two men having now been arrested for offences, with one of them suspected of burglary and carrying a blade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police helicopter was sent to Sheffield in the early hours of Friday. Pic: Dean Atkins

Police told The Star that officers had seen a vehicle that they thought was acting suspiciously on Bradway Road, Bradway, in Sheffield, at 1.27am on Friday (February 7).

They said in a statement: “The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a small pursuit entailed, with support from the National Police Air Service.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, possession of a bladed article, driving without insurance, burglary, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.”

They added: “A 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇

Meanwhile, the National Police Air Service said that they had sent one of their crews out in their aircraft at 1.34am that morning.

They told The Star that it was sent from its base at Carr Gate, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, to help South Yorkshire Police in searching for suspects after a vehicle had failed to stop for officers.

They said that they were in the air for a total of 39 minutes.

The police air service operates helicopters and fixed wing aeroplanes which are sent out to support police forces across the country when they are needed.