Police have told how they used an aeroplane to track down and stop a suspected stolen car last night.

South Yorkshire Police called the National Police Air Service’s aircraft in while it was already airborne after another call elsewhere, to get aerial support while officers tried to follow a suspected stolen vehicle on the ground.

Police arrested a man near Norton after calling in the police aeroplane to help their operation. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

When the driver did not stop for officers, the aircraft spotted it from the sky while a patrol car pursued it across the city, taking officers from Norton to Westfield.

The police aeroplane was called in to help stop a suspected stolen car. Photo: David Kessen National World | National World

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told The Star: “Around 8.10pm on Monday (May 19) we were made aware of a suspected stolen vehicle on Bochum Parkway in Sheffield.

“Officers attended and located the car which failed to stop. A pursuit commenced and, with help from the National Police Air Service, the car was found abandoned in the Westfield area.

“An area search led to two men, aged 31 and 24, being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of Class A drugs.”

The vehicle has been recovered and both men remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

The National Police Air Service added: “At 2013hrs on Monday 19 May 2025, whilst already airborne, the NPAS police aeroplane crew was deployed to the Norton area of Sheffield to assist in the search for a suspect vehicle.

“The vehicle was spotted and followed whilst officers on the ground were directed to it and were able to stop the driver. “

The police aeroplane is operated by the National Police Air Service and is used by a number of police forces. It is based at East Midlands Airport, near Nottingham.