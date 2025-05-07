Police spyplane deployed to skies above Sheffield and Eckington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The National Police Air Service sent their fixed wing aircraft out at around 9.37pm on Monday night, after receiving a call out from Derbyshire Constabulary.
The NPAS said the aircraft had already been in the air on patrol when it was called for, and diverted.
It had been spotted in the skies in areas including Mosborough, Halfway and nearby Eckington.
NPAS told The Star: “At 21:37hrs, whilst airborne, the crew was deployed to the Eckington area, for a report of a vehicle which had failed to stop for officers.”
The force said the plane was in use for 27 minutes for that operation.
Derbyshire Constabulary said their officers had tried to stop a vehicle on Setcup Lane, Eckington, shortly after 9.30pm on Monday.
The force has not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.