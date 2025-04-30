Grenoside woods: Skycops reveal why police plane was sent to Sheffield beauty spot twice within hours
The National Police Air Service sent its fixed wing aeroplane to Grenoside Woods on Sunday morning, and then sent it back again to the same area late in the evening, to try and find a missing man.
Today they have confirmed that they were sent to Sheffield to help with the search from the air.
The NPAS told The Star in a statement: “At 3.15pm, on Sunday April 27, 2025, a police aeroplane crew from NPAS was deployed to the Sheffield area to assist South Yorkshire Police with a missing person search. Total flying time was one hour and 31 minutes.
“Later in the day, at 9.35pm the crew the further deployed to the same incident, this time flying for 56 minutes.”
Police had been searching for a missing man, who had been named only as Thomas, from Kimberworth, in Rotherham, who had connections to Grenoside.
South Yorkshire Police said on Monday morning that officers were no longer searching for him. They added their officers had found him safe.
