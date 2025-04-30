Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police air crews have revealed why they were sent to a Sheffield beauty spot twice within a few hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Police Air Service sent its fixed wing aeroplane to Grenoside Woods on Sunday morning, and then sent it back again to the same area late in the evening, to try and find a missing man.

Today they have confirmed that they were sent to Sheffield to help with the search from the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NPAS told The Star in a statement: “At 3.15pm, on Sunday April 27, 2025, a police aeroplane crew from NPAS was deployed to the Sheffield area to assist South Yorkshire Police with a missing person search. Total flying time was one hour and 31 minutes.

“Later in the day, at 9.35pm the crew the further deployed to the same incident, this time flying for 56 minutes.”

Police had been searching for a missing man, who had been named only as Thomas, from Kimberworth, in Rotherham, who had connections to Grenoside.

South Yorkshire Police said on Monday morning that officers were no longer searching for him. They added their officers had found him safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today