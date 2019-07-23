‘Please come forward’ – Police’s message to killer of Sheffield dad-of-one stabbed to death
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Sheffield have appealed directly to the victim’s killers to come forward.
Supt Mel Palin, force lead for armed criminality, said investigations were continuing after a 21-year-old man, named locally as Lewis Bagshaw, was found with stab wounds to his chest on Piper Crescent, Southe at around 10.15pm on Sunday.
People living on the street said the dad-of-one was heard screaming ‘help’ as he tried to alert them to the situation.
Supt Palin said: “We would appeal for anybody who can give us any informaton about the circumstance of this incident, or saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night to come forward.
“If the person who was involved in this incident, or somebody who knows the person who was involved is reading or listening to this please come forward so we can progress this inquiry.”
Mr Bagshaw was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, becoming the first stabbing victim to die in Sheffield this year after eight people were fatally stabbed in the city in 2018.
Police remained at the scene for most of the day and five homes were cordoned off on Piper Street.
There was also a police cordon on Southey Green Road for most of Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, Supt Mel Palin confirmed the incident was a ‘targeted attacked’, but refused to reveal why detectives believed that was the case.
She also said she was not able to say what the motive was for the attack.
Supt Palin added: “Our thoughts really are with the family. We have got specialist officers supporting the family.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1,085 of July 21.