Police investigation continues after Sheffield woman is struck by caravan and left fighting for life
A police investigation is continuing this morning after a woman was left fighting for life after being struck by a caravan in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 06:27
The woman, aged 69, suffered life-threatening injuries when a caravan became disconnected from a vehicle towing it in Carson Mount, Basegreen, at 2.20pm yesterday.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she remained last night.
It is understood that the caravan which struck the woman became loose from a white Toyota Avensis towing it in the street.
Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 425 of July 22.