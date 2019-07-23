Police probe into murder continues after young man is stabbed to death in Sheffield
Detectives are continuing to investigate a murder in Sheffield after a young man was stabbed to death in the city.
A 21-year-old, named locally as Lewis Bagshaw, was found seriously injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, at 10.15pm on Sunday.
Residents claim Lewis staggered into the street pleading for help and may have been attacked elsewhere.
A focus of the police investigation is where the knife attack took place and why.
Lewis was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his chest but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The killing is being treated as a targeted attack but extra police officers have been deployed to the area in a bid to reassure local residents of their safety.
The murder is the first fatal stabbing in Sheffield this year.
There were eight such killings in the city last year.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident 1,085 of July 21/