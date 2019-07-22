Sheffield murder victim screamed ‘help’ and knocked on doors after being stabbed near Longley Park
A murder victim desperately knocked on doors on a Sheffield street seeking help after being stabbed.
The 21-year-old, named locally as Lewis Bagshaw, staggered onto Piper Crescent, Southey, at around 10.15pm on Sunday.
People living on the street said he was heard screaming 'help' as he tried to alert them to the situation.
One woman said: "All I know is that he wasn't actually stabbed on the street but that he was trying to get help.
"I'd just come back from Tramlines and just saw all the police."
The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries later.
He is the first stabbing victim to die in Sheffield this year after eight people were fatally stabbed in the city in 2018.
Police are at the scene and five homes remain cordoned off on Piper Street.
Detective Chief Insp Jade Brice, investigating, said: "Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and where it occurred.
"A cordon remains in place around the area as a team of detectives and forensic officers carry out enquiries and speak to residents."Local neighbourhood officers will also be in the area today, for your reassurance, and to speak to should you have any concerns."I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night, who saw or heard anything suspicious. If you have any information please don't hesitate to contact us via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 1085 of 21 July 2019 when passing on information."