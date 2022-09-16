Pictures: Police hunt five as pitch invasion probe at Rotherham-Gillingham match continues
Five men are being hunted over a pitch invasion, fights and thrown objects after a match between Rotherham United and Gillingham FC.
Kent police have issued these photos as part of an investigation into the incident at Priestfield Stadium on Saturday April 30.
Officers say supporters entered the field of play from the Rotherham end and they are working with South Yorkshire Police.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Puppies Sheffield: RSPCA asks city for help after five French Bulldog type puppies found in woods
-
2
Avonside Roofing: Sheffield Council issues update after collapse of firm given £33.5m contract to repair homes
-
3
Meersbrook Park Sheffield: Police called over 'man with knife who threatened to chase and rape children'
It comes after the force posted 13 images of suspects earlier this week, leading to the arrest of eight men from Kent on suspicion of public order offences including violent disorder.
Now they are focusing on the remaining five.
A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to your help many have now been identified but we still need your assistance to speak with five of those pictured.”
Call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/108028/22 and the ‘R’ number. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org