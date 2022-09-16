Kent police have issued these photos as part of an investigation into the incident at Priestfield Stadium on Saturday April 30.

Officers say supporters entered the field of play from the Rotherham end and they are working with South Yorkshire Police.

Contact police with the relevant R number.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the force posted 13 images of suspects earlier this week, leading to the arrest of eight men from Kent on suspicion of public order offences including violent disorder.

Now they are focusing on the remaining five.

A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to your help many have now been identified but we still need your assistance to speak with five of those pictured.”

Call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/108028/22 and the ‘R’ number. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org