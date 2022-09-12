The pictures have been released following a match between Gillingham FC and Rotherham United at Priestfeld Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022 during which fights broke out and objects were thrown.

Kent Police, who are investigating the disturbance, say a ‘large number of supporters ran onto the field of play immediately following the away fixture’.

A spokesperson for the force said they have been ‘reviewing footage from multiple sources and have so far arrested and bailed eight men from Kent on suspicion of public order offences including violent disorder’.

They added: “Enquiries have also been carried out with assistance from South Yorkshire Police into alleged offences committed by supporters who entered the field of play from within the Rotherham section of the ground.

Photos have been released of people officers want to trace.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/108028/22.

Do you recognise any of the people pictured here?

When calling, you should also quote ‘R’ number on the relevant image.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at this link.