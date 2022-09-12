South Yorkshire Police: Appeal to identify the football fans pictured as probe into pitch invasion continues
Members of the public are being asked to help police to identify a number of football fans as an investigation into a pitch investigation continues.
The pictures have been released following a match between Gillingham FC and Rotherham United at Priestfeld Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022 during which fights broke out and objects were thrown.
Kent Police, who are investigating the disturbance, say a ‘large number of supporters ran onto the field of play immediately following the away fixture’.
A spokesperson for the force said they have been ‘reviewing footage from multiple sources and have so far arrested and bailed eight men from Kent on suspicion of public order offences including violent disorder’.
They added: “Enquiries have also been carried out with assistance from South Yorkshire Police into alleged offences committed by supporters who entered the field of play from within the Rotherham section of the ground.
Photos have been released of people officers want to trace.