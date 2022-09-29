There are unconfirmed reports that a police officer was injured in a collision with a dark coloured 4X4 last night.

Penistone Road is closed in both directions between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road.

Penistone Road and some surrounding roads are sealed off this morning following a collision (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradfield Road is also closed from the junction of Penistone Road to the junction with Middlewood Road and Langsett Road.

Owlerton Green is also closed along with the service road off Penistone Road between McDonald's and B&Q.

There are police officers standing guard around the cordon as investigative work is carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a heavy police presence on Penistone Road in Sheffield following a collision this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

The area is expected to remain sealed off until mid morning.

There is heavy traffic in the area, with reports of gridlock as motorists try to find alternative routes around the crime scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about the incident but no other details other than the road closures has been released.