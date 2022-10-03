Gavin Bennett, aged 41, of Carwood Close, near Burngreave, has been charged with burglary and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October) 3.

The charge relates to a reported burglary in Sheffield believed to have been committed between 26 and 28 September, in which a BMW was allegedly stolen.

Man charged as police investigate series of incidents which culminated in collisions on Penistone Road, Sheffield (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

At around 9.45pm on Wednesday 28 September, officers on patrol on Penistone Road came across a collision involving a black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

There was a second collision on the same night as police officers responded to the first crash

A 58-year-old woman arrested at the weekend has now been released pending no further action.

And a 26-year-old man arrested on Thursday has now been released pending no further action.