Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 27 how Tabijah Reid, aged 35, of Spotswood Drive, at Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, smashed a window at his block of flats and he spat at a police officer as he was arrested.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said a witness who lives in a flat below the defendant alerted police after she became aware of smashing glass.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a nuisance neighbour has narrowly been spared from more time behind bars after he smashed a window at his block of flats in Sheffield, spat at a police officer and breached a previously imposed suspended prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Outhwaite added: “She was aware of smashing glass from the window above. She could see glass falling past the ground floor window where she resides and was aware the defendant resides in the flat above hers.”

Police saw Reid leaning out of a window and shouting and after he was arrested he spat at a police officer, according to Mr Outhwaite.

Mr Outhwaite said: “Without warning, he turned towards the officer, spitting towards his face and the spit hit the officer on the neck and left arm and he was restrained and a spit hood was applied to the defendant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council employee stated Reid has been causing a nuisance with noise, damage to the property and threatening behaviour and the council has been working with police to address the defendant’s anti-social behaviour.

Reid, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker after the incident on July 21.

The court heard Reid has also breached a suspended prison sentence that was previously imposed for shoplifting.

Oliver Connor, defending, said: “Prior to these offences he tells me he had been up all night taking illicit drugs and had been drinking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Connor added: “To spit at somebody is not something he would normally ever do and he feels disgusted with himself and he attributes his behaviour to the consumption of those illicit drugs the night prior.”

Mr Connor said Reid has been remanded in custody for three weeks and he is now taking medication for his mental health issues.