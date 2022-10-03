The two sets of fans reportedly clashed on London Road after their 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane on Saturday, October 1.

A statement from Sheffield United reads: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of disturbances at the game against Birmingham City at the weekend.

Police on London Road, where disorder erupted after the Sheffield United-Birmingham City match on Saturday, October 1. Sheffield United have issued a statement following the trouble

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club communicated with police before, during and after the fixture and are now in the process of working to identify those responsible, using a number of methods, including Bramall Lane’s CCTV system. Extensive footage is currently being reviewed.

“It should be stated that Sheffield United have a zero-tolerance policy towards disorder and anti-social behaviour, and on top of any police investigations and potential criminal prosecutions, the club will also issue banning orders where appropriate.”

It has also been reported that two windows were smashed at the Sheaf House pub after the match on Saturday, after Birmingham City fans got off their coach and a skirmish started.

Mark Rainey, pub landlord, said that glasses and bottles were flying which left families terrified. They had to be moved out of the way for their own safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are aware of footage circulating of our response to the disorder at yesterday’s match between Sheffield United and Birmingham FC.

“An investigation is now underway into this disorder itself, which resulted in damage to a coach. Two people have been arrested and work is ongoing to identify others involved. No injuries have been reported to us.

“A post-match investigation will follow during which we’ll review all the evidence, including officer body-worn video.”

Birmingham City supporter Nick Glynn criticised South Yorkshire Police and claimed that he was thrown to the ground by a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Twitter Mr Glynn said: “I had my hoodie ripped off by the police, my daughter’s got an injured knee and she banged her head on the floor as she was pushed over by the police. And for what?

“What an absolute disgrace.”