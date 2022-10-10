Paul Elliott is facing a misconduct hearing for allegedly breaching the standards of professional behaviour by giving fake names and email addresses to get more free pints of Heineken in a promotional offer at a bar in the city on June 29, 2021.

The ex-Humberside Police officer also allegedly provided false information and failed to disclose details of a speeding offence from 2020 and of his previous involvement as a suspect in a criminal investigation when he submitted an application to Derbyshire Constabulary in May 2021.

Former PC Paul Elliott faces a misconduct hearing after allegedly giving false names and email addresses to get free beers at a Sheffield pub. File photo

When applying, he also allegedly failed to disclose details of a final written warning in place for misconduct with Humberside Police which had been issued on February 1, 2021 for two years, and failed to disclose his previous address.

It is alleged his actions amount to gross misconduct.

The misconduct hearing is scheduled to take place on November 17.