This is understood to be the model of helicopter which has crashed in a field near Doncaster this morning.

A huge emergency operation is under way this lunchtime near Bentley after the helicopter – believed to be a private aircraft – crashed into a field just yards from factories on an industrial estate.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene of the crash near to food waste recycling firm Refood in Ings Road.

Air crash investigators are also understood to be at the scene.

Flight data footage appears to show the helicopter diverting off its flightpath over the Wheatley Hall Road area before coming down.

The aircraft is understood to have took off from Gamston Airport near Retford at around 10am and is understood to be a Robinson R44 Raven II.

According to the company’s website the “R44 Raven is easy to maintain, inexpensive to own and operate, and known for steadfast performance.”

It says the craft has “a two-bladed rotor system, streamlined instrument panels and a crashworthy fuel system.”

It adds: “An aluminum monocoque and powder-coated steel tube structure provide a lightweight, yet robust airframe while the aerodynamic fuselage optimizes airspeed and fuel economy.”

It further states that the helicopter “requires minimal physical effort to operate, reducing pilot fatigue during long flights and eliminates the need for dual independent controls, simplifying operation and reducing mechanical complexity.”

Emergency services were first called to the scene at around 10.14am and a huge cordon is now in place around the scene of the crash.

The aircraft is understood to have come down in a field just off Ings Road.

Eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene with unconfirmed reports of wreckage being scattered across the field.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.14am today (Thursday 30 October), we were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, where it is reported that a helicopter crashed in a field.

“Officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene.

“Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.

"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.

"Further updates will be provided when they are available.”