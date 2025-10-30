Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash with lamppost on Park Grange Road, Sheffield

A man was arrested after police were called out to reports of a car crashing into a lamppost in Sheffield.

Shortly after 10pm yesterday (October 29), officers were called to Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, following reports of a collision.

There, they found a white Seat Ibiza had collided with a lamppost.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after tram services on Park Grange Road had to be stopped when a white Seat Ibiza collided with a lamppost.placeholder image
Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after tram services on Park Grange Road had to be stopped when a white Seat Ibiza collided with a lamppost. | Google

Tram services, including the blue and purple routes, were delayed as police responded.

The driver was taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of drink driving, with the vehicle being removed and tram services returning to normal by 11.36pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.15pm yesterday we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Park Grange Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a white Seat Ibiza was involved in a collision with a lamppost.

“No injuries were reported but the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the proscribed limit for alcohol and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

