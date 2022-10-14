The action has been taken by South Yorkshire Police’s North East Sheffield neighbourhood policing team after incidents in and around Palgrave Road and Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross.

Officers said in a statement: “In recent months, the Parson Cross team have worked alongside Sheffield City Council to address a spate of serious damage to council properties, as well as thefts, deliberate fires and anti-social behaviour, in the Palgrave Road and Wordsworth Avenue area.

South Yorkshire Police’s North East neighbourhood policing team have taken an injunction out against a man after incidents in and around Palgrave Road, and Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross. file picture shows police officers patrolling the Parson Cross Estate.

“Incidents like this have a direct impact on the communities we serve and cause danger and concern for our residents. Crime and anti-social behaviour like this can lead to further crime and disorder, including more serious crimes.

“We have been working in partnership with the council to combat this issue. On October 11, a civil injunction was granted against local man known to have been causing issues locally. The injunction prohibits him from engaging in, or threatening to engage in conduct that is capable of causing a nuisance or annoyance to residents in the S5 area.”

Police have been taking action on the estate for several months, and the injunction is the latest measure officers have taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad