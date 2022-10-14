Parson Cross vandalism, arson and thefts: Sheffield police injunction against anti-social behaviour suspect
Police have taken an injunction out against a man after a spate of criminal damage, arson attacks and thefts on a Sheffield estate.
The action has been taken by South Yorkshire Police’s North East Sheffield neighbourhood policing team after incidents in and around Palgrave Road and Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross.
Officers said in a statement: “In recent months, the Parson Cross team have worked alongside Sheffield City Council to address a spate of serious damage to council properties, as well as thefts, deliberate fires and anti-social behaviour, in the Palgrave Road and Wordsworth Avenue area.
“Incidents like this have a direct impact on the communities we serve and cause danger and concern for our residents. Crime and anti-social behaviour like this can lead to further crime and disorder, including more serious crimes.
“We have been working in partnership with the council to combat this issue. On October 11, a civil injunction was granted against local man known to have been causing issues locally. The injunction prohibits him from engaging in, or threatening to engage in conduct that is capable of causing a nuisance or annoyance to residents in the S5 area.”
Police have been taking action on the estate for several months, and the injunction is the latest measure officers have taken.
They ran a community house on Palgrave Road over the summer, which was run in partnership with Sheffield Council. The idea was that they would be able to provide officers with a permanent base within the community to deal with any problems, and to meet residents and discuss their concerns. Police have also had mobile CCTV cameras operating in the area.