Southey Hill Sheffield: Police raid uncovers £160,000 drugs farm near Parson Cross
This was the scene uncovered by police when they raided a house near Parson Cross, Sheffield.
Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team used a warrant to go into the house on Southey Hill on Tuesday, and discovered a cannabis growing-set up.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said offices from the neighbourhood team discovered a cannabis set-up on Southey Hill. They said: “With a street value of around £160,000 this was a further blow to organised crime in the area. Some 267 plants were located throughout four rooms within the premises.
“One man was arrested and currently remains in custody and we expect him to be charged and remanded today. Criminal 'groups' involved in the growing and distribution of cannabis are often involved in other serious organised crime.”
Police are urging anyone with information on the supply of drugs or individuals involved in serious and organised crime to contact them directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.