Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team used a warrant to go into the house on Southey Hill on Tuesday, and discovered a cannabis growing-set up.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said offices from the neighbourhood team discovered a cannabis set-up on Southey Hill. They said: “With a street value of around £160,000 this was a further blow to organised crime in the area. Some 267 plants were located throughout four rooms within the premises.

“One man was arrested and currently remains in custody and we expect him to be charged and remanded today. Criminal 'groups' involved in the growing and distribution of cannabis are often involved in other serious organised crime.”