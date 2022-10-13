News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Southey Hill Sheffield: Police raid uncovers £160,000 drugs farm near Parson Cross

This was the scene uncovered by police when they raided a house near Parson Cross, Sheffield.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team used a warrant to go into the house on Southey Hill on Tuesday, and discovered a cannabis growing-set up.

Read More

Read More
Drug related deaths in Sheffield have tripled in the past 10 years as figures br...

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said offices from the neighbourhood team discovered a cannabis set-up on Southey Hill. They said: “With a street value of around £160,000 this was a further blow to organised crime in the area. Some 267 plants were located throughout four rooms within the premises.

This was the scene uncovered by police when they raided a house on Southey Hill, near Parson Cross, Sheffield.

Most Popular

“One man was arrested and currently remains in custody and we expect him to be charged and remanded today. Criminal 'groups' involved in the growing and distribution of cannabis are often involved in other serious organised crime.”

Police are urging anyone with information on the supply of drugs or individuals involved in serious and organised crime to contact them directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

MORE: New figures show decrease in firearms and drugs offences

MORE: New figures reveal fewer drug seizures carried out