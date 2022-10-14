The number of Covid patients in Sheffield hospitals climbed to 250 as of October 12, with national figures their highest since July. Weekly Sheffield hospital admissions have risen 400 per cent in three weeks, NHS figures show. And the number of patients on ventilators is also climbing. On October 12, there were six patients on ventilators in the city.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates were “at their highest level in months”. She said: “Outbreaks in hospitals and care homes are also on the rise.

The number of Covid patients in Sheffield’s hospitals has reached its highest level in months, with six patients on ventilators on Wednesday. File pictures shows NHS staff in protective gear PIC LISA FERGUSON 25/02/2021

“Make sure you have any Covid-19 vaccinations you are eligible for and avoid contact with others if you feel unwell or have symptoms of a respiratory infection. If you are unwell, it is particularly important to avoid contact with elderly people or those who are more likely to have severe disease because of their ongoing health conditions. If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, wearing a face covering will also help stop infections spreading.”

The Omicron subvariant BA.5 is still the dominant variant of Covid in the UK, according to the UKHSA, but three other subvariants, BQ.X, BA.2.75.2, and BF.7, seem to be gaining ground.

Professor Martin Michaelis, professor of molecular medicine at the University of Kent, said: “It is likely that they already contribute to the increase in Covid-19 cases that we are detecting at the moment.”

An estimated one in 50 people in England and Wales have Covid-19, according to the latest modelling released on Friday, October 7, by the Office for National Statistics. It was announced yesterday that people aged 50 and over can book their autumn booster and flu vaccines from today.

> Total reported Covid admissions to hospital and diagnoses in hospital: September 6 to 12 – 53; September 13 to 19 – 40; September 20 to 26 – 74; September 27 to October 3 – 174; October 4 to 10 – 178.

> The number of Mechanical Ventilation beds containing confirmed COVID-19 patients, as at 8am each Wednesday: September 6 to 12 – 0; September 13 to 19 – 0; September 20 to 26 – 0; September 27 to October 3 – 0; October 4 to 10 – 6.

> Beds containing confirmed Covid patients, as at 8am each Wednesday: September 6 to 12 – 79; September 13 to 19 – 89; September 20 to 26 – 108; September 27 to October 3 – 197; October 4 to 10 – 250.