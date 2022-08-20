News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Holgate Road, Parson Cross: Police on scene after cars ablaze on Sheffield street

Police were called out in the early hours after two cars were suspected of being set alight in front of houses on a Sheffield street.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 8:17 am
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 8:18 am

Two fire engines attended with the blaze at Holgate Road, Parson Cross, at around 1am today after the two vehicles had been reported ablaze.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield’s fire stations offered as safe havens for people scared for their saf...

Witnesses to the scene, which happened on a residential street, said there were only around two metres between the vehicles, and it is understood to have initially been treated as suspected arson. Firefighters put the flames out.

Two fire engines attended with the blaze at Holgate Road, Parson Cross, at around 1am today after the two vehicles had been reported ablaze. File picture. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Most Popular

Police also attended the incident and are believed to be investigating what happened to cause the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched last year

Much like its sister, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are totally anonymous. Residents simply need to call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.

MORE: Sheffield retro: 7 pictures to take you back to the Victorian-era in the Steel City

MORE: Sheffield pubs: People pick their favourite pubs, including The Grapes and Hallamshire House

SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescuePeoplePolice