Holgate Road, Parson Cross: Police on scene after cars ablaze on Sheffield street
Police were called out in the early hours after two cars were suspected of being set alight in front of houses on a Sheffield street.
Two fire engines attended with the blaze at Holgate Road, Parson Cross, at around 1am today after the two vehicles had been reported ablaze.
Witnesses to the scene, which happened on a residential street, said there were only around two metres between the vehicles, and it is understood to have initially been treated as suspected arson. Firefighters put the flames out.
Police also attended the incident and are believed to be investigating what happened to cause the blaze.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched last year
Much like its sister, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are totally anonymous. Residents simply need to call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.