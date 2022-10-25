Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Parson Cross neighbourhood policing team say they are stepping up patrols in and around Binstead Road, in Parson Cross, after residents told of how problems in the area were blighting their lives. They have run a pop-up police station to liaise with residents in the area in recent weeks.

They say numerous residents have expressed their concerns, and that they are in the process of acting upon this information to resolve what they describe as anti-social behaviour and drug related activity. Police said in a statement: “The unacceptable behaviour of people inside and outside the flats on Binsted Road has started to blight what was a peaceful community. It has caused significant alarm, harassment and distress to those who live in the area.

“No-one should have to put up with persistent anti-social behaviour in their street. The Parson Cross Team will act, and we will return the area to its previous state. We hope that this provides ongoing reassurance to our residents and serves as a warning to others who incorrectly think that they make their neighbours’ lives a misery through this activity.”

Police say the unacceptable behaviour of people inside and outside the flats on Binsted Road, Parson Cross (pictured) has started to blight what was a peaceful community