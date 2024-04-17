Parkgate: Police give update on man who staggered into Rotherham retail park and collapsed outside Popeyes

He was spotted on CCTV by security staff who ran out to help him
By David Walsh
Published 17th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 16:27 BST
A man who staggered into Parkgate Retail Park and collapsed has facial injuries, possible broken hands and broken ribs, police say.

The victim, aged in his 50s, is recovering in hospital after the dramatic incident at the new Popeyes Louisiana Chicken drive-thru.

Forensics offcers were examining the drive-thru at Popeyes restaurant, Parkgate, after a seriously injured man collapsed.

South Yorkshire Police say a 29-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, April 16.

Parkgate security staff spotted the victim on CCTV at 4am on Tuesday morning approaching from the Rawmarsh direction. They could see he was injured and ran out to help him, before calling emergency services, management said.

A crime scene was still in place on Tuesday afternoon while forensics specialists examined the area. 

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken opened its first drive-thru in the UK at Parkgate in May last year. It occupies a former KFC outlet

Detectives are appealing for information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 78 of 16 April 2024.

