Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who staggered into Parkgate Retail Park and collapsed has facial injuries, possible broken hands and broken ribs, police say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, aged in his 50s, is recovering in hospital after the dramatic incident at the new Popeyes Louisiana Chicken drive-thru.

Forensics offcers were examining the drive-thru at Popeyes restaurant, Parkgate, after a seriously injured man collapsed.

South Yorkshire Police say a 29-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, April 16.

Parkgate security staff spotted the victim on CCTV at 4am on Tuesday morning approaching from the Rawmarsh direction. They could see he was injured and ran out to help him, before calling emergency services, management said.

A crime scene was still in place on Tuesday afternoon while forensics specialists examined the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken opened its first drive-thru in the UK at Parkgate in May last year. It occupies a former KFC outlet