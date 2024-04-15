Barnsley: Two charged after police seize 'large quantity' of crack and heroin in Darfield raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man and woman from Barnsley have been charged after a ‘large quantity’ of crack cocaine and heroin were found in a raid.
Police seized the drugs after executing a warrant on a house on Margaret Close, Darfield, on Wednesday April 10.
Matthew Brookes, aged 43, is charged with production of crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property. He has been remanded into police custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on May 10.
Rebecca Anderson, 44, is charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin. She has been released on bail to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on May 1.