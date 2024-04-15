Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman from Barnsley have been charged after a ‘large quantity’ of crack cocaine and heroin were found in a raid.

Police seized the drugs after executing a warrant on a house on Margaret Close, Darfield, on Wednesday April 10.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized crack and heroin in a raid on a house on Margaret Close, Darfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Brookes, aged 43, is charged with production of crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property. He has been remanded into police custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on May 10.