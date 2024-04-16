Watch: Yobbish behaviour of off-road bikers caught on camera in Barnsley
A gang of off-road bikers who “descended” on a South Yorkshire village and caused havoc on a major street is wanted by police.
The large group of around 15 bikers pulled into Cudworth, Barnsley, at around 5pm on Sunday (April 14) before causing “significant damage and anti-social behaviour”.
They reportedly damaged street furniture, blocked drivers on the road, and rode around in a “dangerous and anti-social manner,” as well as damaging the nearby Victoria Pub.
A clip shared by South Yorkshire Police also shows the group chucking traffic cones across a street before appearing to throw a roadworks barrier at the person filming.
Upon officers’ arrival, the off-road bikers then became abusive and threatening. One of them, riding a quad bike, rammed a police vehicle.
Neighbourhood Inspector Rebecca Richardson said: “We are working at pace to identify those involved in the disorder yesterday and believe that those in the images can help us progress our enquiries.
“We believe that the riders came into Barnsley from the West Yorkshire area and may not live or work in Barnsley.
“We will be working closely with colleagues at West Yorkshire to help us identify those involved and ensure they are put before the courts.”
Anyone with information that can help identify those in the CCTV images can contact SYP by calling 101, quoting incident number 660 of April 14, 2024.