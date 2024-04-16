Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gang of off-road bikers who “descended” on a South Yorkshire village and caused havoc on a major street is wanted by police.

South Yorkshire Police is hunting a large group of off-road bikers who allegedly "descended" upon Barnsley, causing significant damage and anti-social behaviour.

The large group of around 15 bikers pulled into Cudworth, Barnsley, at around 5pm on Sunday (April 14) before causing “significant damage and anti-social behaviour”.

They reportedly damaged street furniture, blocked drivers on the road, and rode around in a “dangerous and anti-social manner,” as well as damaging the nearby Victoria Pub.

In this screenshot, one of the bikers appears to throw a traffic cone at the person filming. A roadworks barrier is also seen being thrown in the back ground.

A clip shared by South Yorkshire Police also shows the group chucking traffic cones across a street before appearing to throw a roadworks barrier at the person filming.

Upon officers’ arrival, the off-road bikers then became abusive and threatening. One of them, riding a quad bike, rammed a police vehicle.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rebecca Richardson said: “We are working at pace to identify those involved in the disorder yesterday and believe that those in the images can help us progress our enquiries.

“We believe that the riders came into Barnsley from the West Yorkshire area and may not live or work in Barnsley.

“We will be working closely with colleagues at West Yorkshire to help us identify those involved and ensure they are put before the courts.”