A drunk driver who caused a three-car crash which left three people with serious injuries has been jailed.

John Duckworth, 46, was nearly four times the legal limit when he failed to stop at the junction of Bawtry Road and Pavillion Lane in Rotherham. The collision left three people seriously injured including an elderly woman.

South Yorkshire Police released a video from the aftermath when officers found him slumped over the steering wheel and unable to speak clearly.

Duckworth, of Harmony Way, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was jailed for two years and eight months and banned from driving for 10 years.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the victims have physically recovered from the crash on September 6 last year but the mental trauma will stay with them for life.

Roads policing officer PC James Ball said: “This incident highlights the dangers of people getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“People were seriously injured because of Duckworth’s selfish actions, which could have had fatal consequences.

“We are currently in week two of the Fatal 4 campaign, raising awareness of the dangers of the biggest contributing factors to fatalities and those seriously injured on our roads; speeding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, mobile phone use and failing to wear a seatbelt.