A seriously injured man staggered into a Rotherham retail park before collapsing outside a popular fast food restaurant.

Security guards at Parkgate ran out to help the man at the new Popeyes Louisiana Chicken drive-thru.

Forensics offcers were examining the drive-thru at Popeyes restaurant, Parkgate, after a seriously injured man collapsed.

They raised the alarm and he was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains with serious injuries, police said.

A crime scene was still in place on Tuesday afternoon while forensics specialists examined the area. The Star understands the restaurant was allowed to open but the drive-thru remains closed.

Janet Drury, Parkgate centre manager, said security staff spotted the man on CCTV at 4am on Tuesday morning approaching from the Rawmarsh direction. They could see he was injured and ran out to help him, she added.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they responded to a call to Parkgate Retail Park on Stadium Way after a man was found with serious injuries.

They added: “Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains with serious injuries.

“Enquiries are happening at pace to ascertain how the man became injured.”