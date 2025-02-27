Park Hill cat Garfield: Residents shock as home of Sheffield estate's 'celebrity cat' is 'set on fire'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:25 BST

Residents have spoken of their shock and horror after the home of their estate’s ‘celebrity cat’ was burned to the ground.

Garfield, a ginger cat, has lived for years near the bottom of South Street in Park Hill, just outside the landmark flats.

But today residents walking past were shocked to see the hut where he lived reduced to ashes, with some describing his fur as singed after the fire last night.

The burned out wreckage of Garfield's home. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldThe burned out wreckage of Garfield's home. Photo: David Kessen, National World
The burned out wreckage of Garfield's home. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Garfield himself is safe, and currently sitting in a cardboard box.

Locals say the cat has an owner, but that he likes to live outside where he does. One said that residents had clubbed together to buy the hut, which had a cat flap, for him a few years ago.

Locals said he had been living in a wooden hut next to South Street. But this morning, all that appeared to be left was the charred remnants of the wooden frame.

Garfield is safe. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldGarfield is safe. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Garfield is safe. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Residents stopped to look at the scene this morning, with some also pausing to stroke Garfield as they passed.

One resident told The Star he believed one of his friends may have saved Garfield’s life.

He said the friend had seen that the hut was on fire as he walked home on Wednesday night. He said the friend saw the scene and woke the cat up by kicking the hut. He believes it woke Garfield up and he then fled from the hut to safety.

He said of the fire: “It’s disgusting what they have done.”

Another nearby resident, Jude Grundy, said: “Everyone who walks down South Street knows Garfield. He’s a bit of a local celebrity. This seems like an attack on a poor defenceless animal. I’m really quite upset about this.”

Resident Peter Kenyon added: “It’s really shocking. and it’s quite sad to see. There’s a lot of people extremely fond of this cat, it creates an awful lot of interest. It’s not a stray. It’s really shocking, he’s part of this community.”

It is not known if South Yorkshire Police have been contacted over the incident.

